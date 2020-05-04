We present you with Shubham Singh Dhanda, a talented Marketing specialist hailing from Delhi, India. Pioneering the practice of building personal brands, Shubham devises and improvises on his strategies for better and enhanced engagement with the audience that foredeals your business. He always is two steps ahead of his competition, giving his clients the advantage to make good use of the latest business tactics for growth and offers website designing and related services.

He has charmed his way and turned a lot of heads around the music productions' marketing business within two and a half years only. His hard work and enthusiasm to thrive for the best paid him well with a turnover of his venture around $70,000 in the first year itself. The first few months were a real struggle for him to grow his business, but with his skill set and credibility, he became a prodigy in the business. He now works with sensational singers, music producers and directors from India, Germany, Canada, USA, UAE, Brazil. The list goes on with 50+ clients from the music industry itself.

Before stepping into the music productions' marketing business, he also had to endure a lot of setbacks in his life. Despite being a brilliant and athletic student, his hard work did not pay off. Unlike most other students, he had dreamt to become an astronaut and he wrote letters to NASA, which were well acknowledged and appreciated by NASA itself. He began his preparation for his dream from a very prestigious institute in Delhi, but his plans didn't work out well and he couldn't appear in the exam due to illness. All this strain of three years of affliction made him feel like a failure, but with his strong determination, he made it possible to come out of this stronger and more determined than ever before, which is now the key to his success. He always considers that it's important to heed the lessons of failure.

Within a short span of time, he has been a marvel in the industry and a lot more is yet to come. Keep learning and growing, we wish you the best of luck!