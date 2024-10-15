It's one thing to drive innovation, quite another to create something highly practical and transformative. Shubham Malhotra, a talented software developer, has done just that by creating an innovative sales simulation app that empowers users to enhance their communication skills. This app offers realistic practice scenarios where users can record sales pitches, receive evaluations using Whisper and OpenAI APIs, and track their improvement over time. Built on AWS Amplify with a microservices architecture, the app ensures seamless deployment and scalability. Its intuitive React frontend, coupled with a Python Flask backend and DynamoDB, provides a smooth, efficient experience, helping users prepare more effectively for high-volume sales roles while boosting their confidence in real-world situations.

While currently working at Microsoft Azure as a Software Developer, Malhotra has also innovated in other spaces, such as creating "Scan Writing." This feature, designed for AWS users, enables the secure upload of handwritten notes using the Textract application, a process authenticated through Google OAuth and AWS Cognito to provide users with convenient accessibility.

Another demonstration of Malhotra's inventive skills was his development of a "Text Compression System." True to its name, he devised a process that effectively reduces file sizes using data compression and entropy encoding techniques, addressing a need in the industry with remarkable foresight.

"We don't invent," he says humbly in regards to his breakthroughs, "we implement. Everything is already there. We just need to take the appropriate steps to achieve what we want to achieve."

Developers are becoming increasingly versatile in order to add value

Shubham has a diverse skill set, from being proficient in Java, C#, C/C++, Python, and PHP, and also has a strong command of other web tech such as Java, Django, and Laravel. He doesn't discriminate between languages, believing that each of them has their own function and place, depending on what you are trying to achieve.

After graduating from RIT with a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with a GPA of 3.60, he quickly familiarized himself with databases such as MongoDB, MySQL, and DynamoDB, because as the saying goes, "Never stop learning." For Shubham, he is always thinking about how he can enrich his own database - the one he keeps in his head.

He hasn't shied away from any application or tools, be it Git, or JUnit, or Docker, he is able to collaborate efficiently in modern developer environments and also plays well as a team member, "DevOps isn't a one-man show, you want to create something great? You need a great team that you can count on, a team you can rely on to enhance your skills and results."

Charging into the future one project at a time

Shubham Malhotra embodies what it means to be a modern software developer. Not only is he talented and driven, he has the gall to think outside the box or utterly dismantle it in his search for better solutions. With a keen eye for necessity and new demands, Malhotra will continue to grow in his skills and bring forth a new generation of technological advancements that will foster more growth in the software development sector.