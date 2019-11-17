Disney's long-awaited sequel to its phenomenal hit Frozen is right around the corner and anticipation is high.

The cast is back for the sequel, including Idina Menzel as the ice princess Elsa and Kristen Bell as her sister Anna. Elsa was perhaps the breakout star of Frozen with her strong character as well as the song that was on everybody's lips when the movie came out, "Let it go" was a refrain that could not be escaped.

Disney has been making quite an effort to appeal to Indian audiences with their movies, using stars from Bollywood to broaden their appeal, their most recent high profile attempt was to get Priyanka Chopra to join the Indian voice cast of the Jungle Book.

And now it looks like they have bagged another star for the upcoming Frozen 2. Elsa will be played by none other than Shruti Hassan.

Be it singing, dancing or acting, Shruti Haasan knows to up her game with each and every performance. The actress will reportedly be lending her voice for the valiant Elsa in the Tamil dubbed version of the highly awaited animated film and here's why we think she's the perfect person to play Elsa.

1) The daughter of King Kamal, Shruti is no less a princess herself

Elegance and class come naturally to Shruti Haasan. She is the daughter of one of the most talented and versatile actors, Kamal Haasan, a legend in his own right in the Indian film industry. When we talk about acing the role of Elsa, we can fully expect her to portray this character with extreme panache.

2) An absolute firebrand, Shruti is fearless and vocal

One of the most outspoken actors in the South-Indian industry, Shruti Haasan comes with a fine reputation of being direct, blunt and no-nonsense. That seems to be a reflection of Elsa's own character.

3) She's real and an inspiration to women out there

In life, one doesn't get to do. But Elsa and Shruti are two personalities who've broken stereotypes by choosing to make their own destiny. Both come with their own opinion and certainly don't back down easily from a fight or a decision made by them which they feel is right. Just like her on-screen character, Shruti, with such confidence and a drive to chase perfection is a perfect role model for girls and women out there who take control of the decision and come out a winner.

4) Shruti, like the princess Elsa, knows how to go for what she wants

Elsa is a go-getter, who doesn't let anyone drag her down. Constantly pursuing excellence, these two ladies are known to up their game when adversity arises. That's what makes them what they are.

5) Shruti can nail a badass look

It's plain and simple, one does not mess with Shruti Haasan. She's a person you certainly want on your side if you want to win a fight. With a rebel-like personality, she'll bring her A-game to whichever battle you're fighting. Elsa, too, has wars to win, some going on inside her head, some right in front of her. But there's no backing down once she realizes that there rest a lot of hopes on her strong shoulders.

Frozen 2 will hit the big screen on November 22.