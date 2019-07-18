Shruti Haasan, who is currently shooting in Dharamshala, had an opportunity to interact with monks at a monastery close to the shooting location.

Shruti, post the shoot, took the opportunity to meet and interact with the monks and had a great time. She spoke to them at length about their life, teaching and other aspects of being a monk.

Describing the place and experience as 'incredible' the actress says, "I always wanted to visit Dharamshala as its a place rich in beauty and culture. I had a wonderful time shooting near the Norbulinka monastery and interacting with the monks there."

Shruti is currently juggling between her international debut series 'Treadstone', an upcoming Tamil film titled 'Laabam' opposite Vijay Sethupathi and her International music album. She also did a UK tour where she performed at various prestigious music venues to full houses. With so much on her plate, 2019 is sure to be a year of many firsts for the actress.