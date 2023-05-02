Actress Shruti Haasan is all set for her fourth Telugu release in 2023. The actress was last seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy which hit the screens during Sankranti.

The actress will next be seen in Prabhas starrer Salaar which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The actress recently signed another Telugu film. With Nani in the lead role and Mrunal Thakur already playing the leading lady, Shruti Haasan has come on board to play a guest role in the film. Tentatively titled Nani 30, the film is currently being shot in Goa and the ongoing schedule will soon come to an end.

The makers of the film took to their social media profiles to announce that Shruti Haasan has come on board to play a pivotal role in the film.

The film is directed by debutant Shouryuv and is progressing at a brisk pace with its shoot. The production works are presently happening in Goa. Mrunal Thakur of Sita Ramam fame is the leading lady in the movie.

Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the movie being made on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, while Koti Paruchuri is the COO.

The movie will have some young and talented technicians taking care of different crafts. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera, while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Jothish Shankar is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer.

The movie tipped to be a wholesome entertainer with a unique storyline will hit the screens on December 21st, this year.