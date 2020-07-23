Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar travelled back in time and shared a note from her travel diary.

She wrote on Instagram: "A love letter to myself...Oh the luxury of leaving all your beliefs behind and seeing everything you thought you knew about yourself and the world in a different light. Moments of boundless joy and a light heart that's only in the present."

"Grateful to have had the opportunity to go on some beautiful journeys. Reliving them while putting this together," she shared along with a video giving a glimpse of her travel diary.

As for work, she has Apoorva Lakhia's web series "Crackdown" and the digital thriller series "The Gone Game" right now.

Shriya made her Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, "Fan". Later, she starred in the popular web show "Mirzapur".

Recently, she featured in a virtual play, "Lockdown Love".