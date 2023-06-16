Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) started the online booking of helicopter service for the devotees of this year's Amarnath Yatra.

This time, helicopter service will be available from Srinagar, Baltal, and Pahalgam. The introduction of this service will especially provide relief to elderly people. Apart from this, those who have a paucity of time can also take advantage of chopper service to complete the Yatra in a single day.

This year, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni or Srinagar to Neelgrath and complete Shri Amarnath Yatra in a single day.

Earlier, Helicopter Services were operational for only two sectors, but now the pilgrims can avail of the chopper services in three sectors to and fro viz. Neelgrath-Panjtarni-Neelgrath, Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector, Srinagar-Neelgrath-Srinagar sector/Srinagar-Pahalgam-Srinagar sector.

No enhancement in the rates of chopper tickets

Giving a big relief to the devotees, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has not increased the rates of helicopter tickets. This year, tickets will be available at the rate of last year.

As per reports, more than two and a half lakh devotees have already registered themselves for this year's Yatra. The booking of the helicopter will be done through accredited agents and the official website of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

Yatra will commence from both routes simultaneously from July 1

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district from July 1.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing of several services online.

CEO SASB conducts extensive tour of Baltal axis

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Dr. Mandeep Bandari, accompanied by senior officers of the UT Administration and Border Roads Organization (BRO), conducted a comprehensive tour of the Baltal axis, spanning from the Baltal Base Camp to the holy cave. The purpose of the tour was to assess the on-ground arrangements being made for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2023.

During the tour, the CEO personally inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the concerned departments to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for the devotees. The CEO emphasized the importance of the timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable Yatra experience for the pilgrims.

The CEO issued directives to all concerned departments and stakeholders to expedite the finalization of all the necessary arrangements within the set timelines. Emphasizing the significance of effective coordination and seamless cooperation, CEO urged the officials to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of safety, convenience, and spiritual experience for the pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The CEO reiterated that the UT administration remains fully committed to extending all required facilities for a smooth pilgrimage experience for all devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji.