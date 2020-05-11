Soon after an employee of the Ministry of Power tested positive for COVID-19, the Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry's office was sealed.

The ministry tweeted: "An official of Ministry of Power has been detected positive for Covid-19. All the due protocols as per extant guidelines are being followed."

Ministry is functional through work from home

The Power Ministry will now resume its normal functioning from Tuesday. "Ministry is functional through work from home. Normal functioning, as per extant guidelines, will resume from Tuesday," the tweet read further.

India saw the highest spike of 4,213 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total tally up to 67,152, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. At least 97 new fatalities were also reported in a day.

Of the total cases, 44,029 are active and 2,206 are fatalities so far while at least 20,916 people have recovered from the disease.