Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree', which was one of the most successful films of 2018, had set a new trend of horror comedy in Bollywood. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, was applauded by the audience and since then the fans have been waiting for 'Stree 2'.

Though there were speculations that the film was being made, there was no official confirmation. Well, finally, actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that 'Stree' will be back with the second part.

Time for 'Stree 2'?

Shraddha's appearance in the 'Bhediya' song titled Thumkeshwari has now established the connection of 'Stree' with 'Bhediya'. The actress shared a behind-the-scene video of the dance number on her Instagram handle. In the video, the actress can be heard saying that she will start shooting for 'Stree 2' soon. In the clip, Shraddha says, "Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon."

In addition, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Varun Dhawan can also have a cameo in 'Stree 2'. As soon as Varun and Shraddha shared a glimpse of Thumkeshwari on social media, fans thanked them for bringing back the horror comedy. One fan said, "Your entry just burnt everything." While another called it, "Next level entry." A third fan wrote, "This cameo has all my heart pieces."

On the work front

Earlier, producer-director Dinesh Vijan had revealed that a 'Stree' prequel titled 'Mujha' was reportedly being planned. In an interview with Pinkvilla last year, he said "So, we are doing a film called Mujha, which is the prequel to Stree and tells us about the girl that came in Stree. It goes on the floors in September, and post that, sometime next year, the Stree sequel will happen." He added, "First, we will tell you who was the girl who came in Stree and what other complications she got along. Then the films will start interacting with each other."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff in 2020. The actress will be next seen in the song Thumkeshwari from 'Bhediya'. The actress has reportedly signed Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.