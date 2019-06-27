Shraddha Kapoor is back with another blockbuster titled 'Saaho' and as always, this time as well the actress has impressed everyone with her stunning looks and her breathtaking performance.

Time and again, Bollywood's most relatable actress, keeps proving that she deserves every bit of appreciation. Shraddha was appreciated by Saaho's director Sujeeth where he said, "Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead and she is the best choice for the film".

Apart from this, the director of the magnum opus Saaho even appreciated how she refused to use body doubles and commends her for most of the stunt scenes which were performed by Shraddha herself.

This is not the first time that the actress is appreciated by her directors. Earlier as well, iconic film-makers and her co-actors have acknowledged her for her hard work and perseverance along with all the applause for the talent she possesses.

The actress is known to be one of the most liked personas, and her regular postings on her Instagram has resulted in a massive popularity base amongst the fans.

The Saaho actress has captured all eye-balls with her bold cop avatar and everyone is super thrilled to witness Shraddha in an action role. Recently she has been flaunting a completely toned body and ripped abs and this has given some serious fitness goals to others.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.