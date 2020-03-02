This week was full of new fashion trends, glamorous looks and glitz carried out by the B-town celebs. Our Bollywood divas were spotted rocking their respective fashion trends as they always make it a point to look their best when they are stepping out, giving new fashion goals and setting new trends. Let's check out the best-dressed celebrities of this week.

Anushka Sharma

Up first, we have the very beautiful Anushka Sharma in Tanieya Khanuja's cream gown that was made entirely from sequins. Her outfit had a deep v-neckline ad lose sleeves that fitted Anushka very well and the fact that it was a body-hugging outfit, accentuated her hourglass figure even more.

With the dress, Anushka opted for some light makeup and her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail that completed her look making it look ravishing.

Janhvi Kapoor

Then we have Janhvi Kapoor in an ink blue dress designed by the House of ExC. The outfit featured an asymmetrical cut out that showed off her toned midriff and abs.

Janhvi paired it with pastel pink tie-up heels and gold hoop earrings, adding glam to her look. The 'Dhadak' actress styled her hair into tousled waves with a unicorn manicure which completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Next, we have, 'Baaghi' girl Shraddha Kapoor in a Nisse Pantsuit. She looked absolutely surreal in this emerald green pantsuit by Nisse. The dress had large lapels on it and she accessorised her look with dull gold heart-shaped earrings and stacked up gold rings.

Shraddha completed her look with a double-strap blush pink stilettos while her luscious locks were styled in a poker-straight manner and for the glam, she opted for just a swatch of fuchsia on her lips.

Karisma Kapoor

Then comes the very gorgeous lady Karisma Kapoor in her hot red coloured dress.

The actress looked so elegant in her strapless red body con dress that hugged her slim and sexy figure. Karisma completed the look with matching red heels, while her hair was pulled back and styled into neat waves.

Sonam Kapoor

Last but not the least, the fashion diva who never fails to impress the fashion police and remains in trends, Sonam Kapoor opted for a violet body con outfit. The fashionista of Bollywood industry looked absolutely like a dream. Sonam's dress featured edgy details like large ruffles on one-shoulder style and the 'Neerja' actress opted for matching gloves and stiletto pumps.