Shraddha Kapoor has always had an immaculate sense of style- from film promotions to B-town parties, the actress knows how to steal the show. However, she is not too fond of 'over the top' looks and likes to keep it extremely minimal. At a recent Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra, Shraddha made heads turn in an incredible saree designed by the ace couturier himself. It is wise to say that the 'Stree 2' actress redefined elegance with this look and even though it was extremely simple, it is worth taking notes from.

Shraddha was seen wearing a silver tissue-woven saree which featured lovely intricate zardozi kotti work on the border. She looked stunning draped in this six yards of sheer elegance and one of Manish's signature designs. Styled by Namrata Deepak, the saree was paired with a heavily embellished silver zari blouse with a plunging neckline. Shraddha opted for an extremely lightweight saree so as to keep her comfort above all which is always a pre-requisite before attending a party.

The already perfect look was further accessorised with a pair of gorgeous Russian emerald earrings yet again designed by Manish. Shraddha's earrings were simple yet striking and seamlessly tied up the entire look very well. She carried a bejewelled heart-shaped bag /potli to snazz up her look and add a fun element to it.

Anybody who has been following Shraddha for a long time will know that she is a fan of subtle makeup looks. This time around as well, she played right into her alley and chose an effortless glam look which can almost pass off as a no-makeup makeup look. Her face had a dewy base topped with some light strokes of pink blush. The structured eyebrows along with the pink eyeshadow went in perfect sync with her nude pink lip shade. Shraddha chose to keep her tresses open and the beach curls added a dose of chicness to this simple traditional look.

A comment on the Instagram post featuring Shraddha's look read, "Shraddha the most beautiful Stree of Bollywood" while another fan commented, "She looks 10 on 10 modern yet classy." Well, Shraddha has proved yet again that less is always more!