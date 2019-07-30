Sometimes wild things are wilder than we think or expect them to be, as the wild card entries on Bigg Boss. The contestants of Bigg Boss season 3 Telugu have got a new housemate as a wild card entrant. She is none other than Tamanna Simhadri, the first-ever transgender contestant of Bigg Boss.

The house is reportedly going to see one more contestant as part of wild card entry. According to the latest buzz, Shraddha Das is going to enter Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. The controversial show went on air on July 21st and is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Though sources have said that the actress is going to be part of the show, she has refuted all the rumours. The actress took to Twitter to state that she is not going to be a part of the show.

Have to put up this late post because im getting too many messages with lots of articles and news floating around that i have been approached by #telugubiggboss3 makers and that i am entering the house as a wild card entrant. There is no truth to it. — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) July 25, 2019

"Although i love watching the show as i know many of the contestants personally and professionally..#himaja is my favourite as of now and #bobbhaskar dance master is funny Good luck to everyone inside!!" she added.

In the first elimination from the show, Hema left the house. Tamanna Simhadri entered the show as first wild card entrant at that moment. So let us wait for the second or third elimination and then see if there's going to be a second wild card entrant.