'Showing nudity is fine?': Radhika Apte trolled for saying she's disturbed by on-screen violence; 'don't want to raise my child' remark

Radhika Apte, known for her striking screen presence and powerful performances, has expressed concern over the increasing violence being used as entertainment in films.

Recently speaking to scribes, the actor raised her voice against the growing violence in Indian films and shows. Radhika described the surge of gore on screens as "deeply disturbing" and expressed concern about its impact on society. Radhika's statement is seemingly linked to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which shows violence.

'I feel quite disturbed': Radhika Apte on growing violence in films

She shared that the current trend deeply troubles her. "I feel quite disturbed, and I have to say this openly... I am deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment that is being sold as entertainment. I don't want to be bringing up a child in a world where that is entertainment. I just cannot deal with it," Radhika said.

She further added, "If I want to tell a story of a man who chopped off people, I don't need to see the chopping and horrible things that they are doing to the person. That is not storytelling. That is not what I have ever seen. The effect of this on society is so large, and I find it deeply upsetting that that is what's selling."

Radhika Apte’s statement about not bringing up a child into the world due to excessive violence in films isn’t going down well with people. She has been facing “attacks” since last night.



I’m expecting the Nude Actresses Guild to issue a statement in her support any time now. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 13, 2025

I feel quite disturbed & I have to say this openly… I’m deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment that is selling as entertainment, I don’t want to be bringing up a child in a world where that’s entertainment , I just cannot deal with it - #RadhikaApte on being disturbed by… pic.twitter.com/TK7cQAWAwn — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) December 12, 2025

Radhika was brutally trolled for her comments, considering she has been part of several gore-heavy and gritty films in the past, which included sharp language and curse words. Many even remarked that she herself gets featured in films and OTT series filled with nudity.

I feel quite disturbed & I have to say this openly... I'm deeply disturbed by the nudity at the moment that #RadhikaApte is selling as entertainment, I don't want to be raising up my kids in a world where that's entertainment, I just cannot deal with it. pic.twitter.com/EfkgX2boaS — Garima? (@Garima) December 13, 2025

One user wrote, "Saw her last series where she is a Pakistani and dupes an Indian conman who truly loves her. The series is full of extreme nudity. She should be the last one to lecture others..."

She herself played roles that aren’t suitable for her child. https://t.co/2Vlj7fAqDv — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) December 12, 2025

Radhika Apte is now gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated thriller, Saali Mohabbat, which will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025. Directed by Tisca Chopra, the film marks a bold and atmospheric entry into the psychological drama genre and has been generating buzz since its screenings at major festivals, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.