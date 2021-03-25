Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday triggered a controversy when he said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas in order to display her injured leg. The BJP MP's remarks instantly drew a lot of criticism from netizens and opposition alike. In an attempt to do some damage control, Ghosh has dug the hole deeper, making it difficult to crawl out of unscathed.

Ghosh justified his bermuda remark by saying people have found Mamata's way of draping a saree exposing one leg objectionable.

She is our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal's culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable. So I spoke," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Just wear bermudas"

Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said.

The controversial statement sparked off raging criticism by Trinamool Congress leaders.

The party's Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra tweeted on Wednesday, saying: "BJP state president asks in public meeting why Mamata Di is wearing a saree, she should be wearing "Bermuda" shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"

Another Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar described the words as shocking. "It now appears that the role of state president has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," she added.

Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram on March 10. The CM alleged that it was an attack, but the Election Commission dismissed the claim saying it was an accident. She was even admitted to the hospital for 2 days and has since been wheelchair bound.

"I don't know where these doctors came who plastered her left leg while the injury was apparently on the right leg. We have not seen any report. Had there been a fracture, then the plaster can't be taken off in two days..it takes a minimum of 21 days. Where from these doctors passed?" Dilip Ghosh had remarked.