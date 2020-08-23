With lockdown regulations being relaxed and the Government of Maharashtra giving a go-ahead, the Bollywood have decided to resume shooting.

On Sunday, August 23, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued following which the film and television serial production can now resume.

The SOPs ensure adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and contains measures including proper sanitisation, crowd management and provision for protective equipment.

The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

Director and producer Subhash Ghai also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the I&B Minister for this step.

"COVID19 had in a way brought film industry to a stop. Today, we are restarting," Subhash Ghai said.

"The show must go on," the filmmaker added.