Times are hard and we're all looking for some motivation. It's safe to say the year and just this week has been hard in more ways than one. It's been particularly tough for Bollywood too considering the loss. Amitabh Bachchan shared something to lift our spirits.

The actor who has been very active on Twitter shared a video from the classic Amar Akbar Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan also shared an encouraging message, 'the show must go on'. The video is sure to bring back memories.

Amitabh Bachchan sends a message of moving on with an iconic video

Bollywood lost two greats earlier this week, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in quick succession. Both the actors were also very close to Amitabh Bachchan who had worked with both of them. This whole week, rather this whole time through 2020 has been a tense one without a break.

To help everyone stay motivated the actor tried to give us a message of hope and humour in these bleak times. Amitabh Bachchan has been using Twitter to stay connected with fans, while there are some misfires, he has also been trying to promote positivity as the world fights Coronavirus.

Now, the actor has shared an endearing clip from Amar Akbar Anthony where his character Anthony is talking to himself in a mirror. The 1977 film incidentally starred Rishi Kapoor as Akbar. Fans of the film will remember the scene, the unforgettable moment when Amitabh Bachchan showed all his contemporaries and became an example for future generations as to how acting is done. The actor captioned it, "Here is the video...the time to be positive...time to bring the back...time for the adage 'the show must go on'!!!"

T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the ? back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!



Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vNWTChHxaz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

The video inevitably brings a smile to your face, in spite of yourself. Anthony sticking a bandaid on a mirror telling himself it's going to get better, is what we all need right now. Hopefully, it will.