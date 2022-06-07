The decision of the Congress leadership to serve show-cause notices to some loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad for "boycotting" the Patnitop conclave has stoked another controversy in the party because dissidents have decided not to reply to such warnings. The step has fueled infighting in the factions-ridden J&K unit of the party.

Instead of responding to such warnings, the dissidents have decided to organize parallel activities in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's our prerogative to attend or skip any function of the party. I have some family engagements so I could not attend the event," a loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad told International Business Times.

Wishing anonymity, he said that by serving show-cause notice of some leaders, the party has taken confrontation with the loyalists of Azad.

"Within a day or two, we will sit together to chalk out the future course of action," he said and regretted that instead of taking some steps to iron out differences party leadership was trying to terrorize them.

Show-cause notices served to Azad loyalists

As loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad skipped the two-day "Nav Sankalp Shiver", party leadership served show-cause notices to some of the dissidents.

A two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivar' was organized at Patnitop Hills in the Ramban district, which was chaired by the AICC leader and In-charge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil.

The Azad loyalists were served show-cause notices for skipping 'Nav Sankalp Shivar' at Patnitop.

Two separate notices were served to former MLAs for attending a private party in Srinagar instead of the Congress's official programme in Patnitop.

Congress leaders have been told to clear their stand in two weeks otherwise they have to face disciplinary action.

Azad loyalists boycott "Shivar"

All leaders of the J&K Congress, who owe their allegiance to Ghulam Nabi Azad boycotted the two-day "Shivar" of the party held at the picturesque Patnitop hill station in Ramban district.

All loyalists of Azad were invited to the important conclave, which was organized to set the agenda for the party in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

By boycotting the Chintan Shivar, the dissidents have made it clear that they were not interested to participate in any activity of the party.

AICC general secretary in-charge J&K and Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil especially came to attend the conclave to give responsibilities to all leaders ahead of coming assembly elections in the UT.

It is believed that dissidents have decided to boycott the conclave after Congress high command released the list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Azad was expecting a berth in the Upper House but high command ignored his claim.