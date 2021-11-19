Rishi Nikam is a young short film director and artist with talent from the city of Indore. The young director and actor might not be as popular as contemporary cine stars and directors of the Indian film industry but he is making waves in the field with his short film animation Sketchbook, which has been selected not only to premiere in Desired Film Festival Awards Prague but has also received recognition for which the representative of film festival Mr. Robinson, on Monday, stated that the director will receive the Best Director award along with $500 worth of monetary reward.

His movie Sketchbook is based on environmental issues, is a short animation film of 1.30 min revolves around environmental issues and how we can save our planet by adopting eco-friendly methods and lifestyle. He made this film during his college days in 2019. At such a young age he has already received 10 awards including one national award and 9 international awards for his brilliant work, he claims.

He is now working on his project Kalakari Film Festivals. The festival will provide a platform for Indian short film artists including directors, actors and technical people to showcase their talent. His aim is to bring desired focus on well-deserved short films and the talent that is engaged in these films. He says "Every form of art deserves its due recognition. Unfortunately, short films haven't got acknowledgment and due respect like their lengthier counterparts. By the Kalakari Film Festival we are trying to bring in some change in the scenario." He has already partnered with some of the popular OTT platforms in this regard and expects positive outcomes from his efforts very soon.

The young man belongs to Devas city of Madhya Pradesh. His father is in the transport business and his mother is a government employee. He has completed his schooling from Dewas and has a diploma in VFX animation and Directing from MAAC Indore. He has proved that dreams only need wings of determination and hard work. He doesn't come from a family in the entertainment industry nor had exposure to such an environment but his passion towards it.