In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, 'Chaat' caused such a fuss in a packed market that led to the arrest of eight people. This case came up in the Baraut area of ​​Baghpat district of UP. There are shops next to the two chat shops. Both the shopkeepers take extra efforts to attract a crowd to their eating junction.

The same thing happened on Monday afternoon when a customer moved towards a chaatwala. The chat shop next to this shop taunted the other shopkeeper and pulled the customer to his shop.

The argument started between the two shopkeepers and the scuffle ensued. The fighting groups started attacking each other with sticks and rods. All the spectacle was seen making videos with the enjoyment of this fight. But the young man who was assaulted was not ready to leave each other. Eight people were eventually arrested after a complaint was lodged by someone in the market area. Here's the video of the incident.

#WATCH Baghpat: Clash breaks out between two groups of 'chaat' shopkeepers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops, in Baraut. Police say, "Eight people arrested, action is being taken. There is no law & order situation there."



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AYD6tEm0Ri — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2021

Soon after the news broke about the incident on Twitter, it went viral in a few hours. Here are the top responses to the video.