Another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Shopian district on Tuesday evening. The security forces have believed to trap 2-3 terrorists inside a house as footage from the scene show them announcing the terrorists to surrender.

"Yes, an encounter has started at Sugan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," IGP Kashmir confirmed.

The police have sealed off all entry and exit points due to the darkness. They've installed flashlights have in the area to keep vigilance in the Sugan village of the district.

The J&K Police received a tip-off about the terrorists in the area. A joint-operation was launched by the Shopian Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).