A shooting incident took place at a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis, police said on Friday, adding that there were multiple people injured.

In a report, the city-based WRTV channel said the incident occurred on Thursday night at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Genae Cook, officers were called to the location at around 11 p.m.

Early Friday morning, IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said the incident has been deemed a "mass casualty".

There were no other details immediately available.