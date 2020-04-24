The world of Kpop is ruled with an iron fist of precious reports on the industry are tonne believed. Which makes rebellion expected.

Kpop stars have their lives closely monitored and apparently fraternising is frowned upon. But that doesn't stop the stars from engaging in some forbidden fraternisation.

However, even though dating might be a relatively common occurrence in the Kpop world, but marriages are nearly unheard of.

But that is exactly what Eli of U-KISS did when he revealed through a lengthy Instagram post that he had secretly gotten married over a year ago and that his wife was currently pregnant.

The response to Eli's confession was mixed, with some fans supporting him and others feeling betrayed. Despite utmost support from his fellow U-KISS members, including Soohyun and Kevin, Eli ended up deleting all of his social media accounts.

Following the announcement, his agency NH EMG has released an official statement on the news.

According to the statement, Eli had been with a model who was 11 years older than him. They had been together for five years before they registered their marriage.

The Kpop star kept the news of his marriage a secret from his company as well. He feared negative reception to the news so he chose to remain silent.

But when his wife got pregnant, he seemed to realise that he couldn't keep it a secret any longer and alerted his company and began to consider going public with his marriage.

The statement added that the company was surprised with Eli's announcement as everyone else was.

Apparently hiding the fact that they were married and sneaking around was putting a strain on mother and baby.

Eli went on to apologise to members of his group as well as the company for keeping his marriage a secret and blindsiding them with his announcement on Instagram.