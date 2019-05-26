Meghan Markle and Prince Harry abandoning Kensington Palace has apparently made it a boring place. Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former neighbour claims Kensington Palace is "boring" now the royal couple have moved to Windsor.

It seems that French Ambassador Jean-Pierre Jouyet was allegedly displeased at the Duke and Duchess's decision to move away from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. Mr. Jouyet's back garden on Kensington Palace Gardens looks onto the front of the couple's former home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have "all night" parties and "fireworks" at Kensington Palace, the former neighbour claims.

The ambassador paints quite a lovely picture of the Palace and credits the couple Sussex for making the grounds come alive.

During a party last week, the French ambassador told The Sun: "It is so quiet here now that Harry and Meghan have left.....They used to have fireworks, soirees that would go all night, friends and family coming and going.....Now all we see and hear is the helicopters landing. It's boring now."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Frogmore Cottage for the sake of baby Archie. The Royal couple also seems to want to maintain a distance from the Palace. Meghan Markle in particular seems to be vocal about carving her own path, the couple wants to have a Royal household of their own, but the Queen isn't having any of it. Frogmore Cottage is a cottage in name only as the residence has 10 bedrooms and sits on 35 acres of lush greenery. A cottage fit for a Royal couple to be sure.