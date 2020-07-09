A video shot on the phone shows patients with coronavirus infection in a Bihar hospital ward lying next to corpses. The horrifying video clip, which is circulating on social media, has shocked and outraged netizens.

The viral video is reportedly from the only Covid hospital in Bihar. The video shows the pathetic conditions in which coronavirus patients and suspected cases are being kept at the Covid-19 ward in Bihar hospital.

At least two bodies (not even wrapped) are seen in the ward as the Covid-19 patients are treated in the adjoining beds. It is said that from the last two days, nobody has come to remove the corpses' body. Neither the doctors nor the nurses are addressing the issue; the boy who recorded it is heard saying.

Some patients have family members attending to them and they appear to be used to the sight of the bodies.

Urgent govt action needed

This is great negligence of the hospital administration that patients and their attendants have been living with the corpse for the past two days.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a user, on Wednesday and is being circulated across social media. The Twitterati claims that the health workers of the hospital are not aware of the situation.

"The Bihar government is requested to take immediate action against those responsible for this heart-wrenching situation," the Twitter user said.

Currently, Bihar has 13,978 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9,541 patients have recovered, while over 95 people have lost their lives.

India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 7,67,296 on Thursday, July 9, with a record single-day rise of 24,879 fresh cases. The death toll in the country has now crossed the 21,000-mark after 487 new deaths were recorded in a day.