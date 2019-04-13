The Queen may be annoyed with Meghan Markle's recent antics, but the monarch seems to have bent a rule or two of her own to get the Duchess of Sussex into the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II has "bent the rules" for Meghan Markle's transition into the Royal Family and sent a "clear directive" to courtiers to support the Duchess of Sussex – which demonstrates how Her Majesty has "evolved" over the years, a royal commentator claims.

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family after her marriage to Prince Harry last year. Royal expert Angela Mollard spoke to New Idea magazine's podcast "Royals", where she praised the Queen for being a phenomenal woman who has been evolving through the years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this month. The Queen has made accommodations for the Royal couple at Frogmore Cottage. There were reports that there is some friction between the Queen and Meghan Markle as the former quashed Meghan's bid to separate from the Royal Family. Ms. Mollard concluded: "She wants this new generation to succeed and she's willing to bend the rules for that to happen."

Meghan Markle is on maternity leave. The Duchess of Sussex needs to toe the Royal line if she wants to have an uncomplicated life at the Royal Palace. Meghan would do well to learn that she cannot afford to cross the Queen's path. Meghan Markle has a long way to go before she learns the ways of Royalty. In the meantime, her enthusiasm seems to be rubbing everyone the wrong way, from Kate Middleton to even the Royal staff.