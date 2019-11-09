SpiceJet has managed to stay afloat turbulent times in the airlines' industry, but not so much in the eyes of some passengers. Flight delays are pretty much the norm for airlines these days as unexpected events cause flights to take off later than the scheduled time. But what unfolded earlier this week with a SpiceJet passenger shocked everyone.

SpiceJet passenger flying from Mumbai to Delhi on Tuesday was shocked to see a cracked window on the plane. But that's not the worst part. Hariharan, the passenger, shared a photo of the cracked window on Twitter that shows a cello tape holding it together.

"Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?" Sankaran tweeted.

The tweet instantly got the attention of many, who bashed the airlines for safety regard. Naturally, a cracked window on an aeroplane isn't assuring and when it has been fixed up with a tape, it means someone had seen it and didn't do a good job at fixing it.

A lot of people expressed their agitation on Twitter, demanding a justification from SpiceJet.

If any sticky tape can support that force, I'll buy a years supply for use around the house.



The picture is either a mischievous provocation, or innocent, uninformed depiction. — althaf cochin (@althafcochin) November 5, 2019

They have mastered cello tape usage .



I pray from God , if they would have used cello tape in engines , fuel related areas - afterall cello tape can be justified afterwards .



Please use feviqwik or fevicol also.



???? — Rupesh Kumar Raut (@rupesh_raut23) November 7, 2019

Most of the budget airlines are no better than the local omni buses..... But we Indians want everything cheap and free which makes most of the products we get substandard... — Ashwath Raja (@ashwathraja) November 6, 2019

To this, other users recalled incidents where cello tape was used for a quick fix by SpiceJet.

Not only windows but they use Cellotape to fix passengers arm rest as well on an international destination flight pic.twitter.com/JXw89ykRQE — Baibhav Sinha (@BaibhavSinha1) November 7, 2019

I don't know why @flyspicejet alone has its inner windows broken everytime. I had same issue on 6th september 2019 with flight #SG732 besides seat 10F, Really pathetic.#Lowcostcarrier == #Lowsafety Is it so @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/CA1RMb152H — John Joseph (@Johnjos22086460) November 7, 2019

This was 6th Oct 2019 Delhi- Jharsugda Spice Jet pic.twitter.com/XxgZgwIB5u — Deepica Elizabeth (@deepicalakra) November 7, 2019

Some users even got into the technicalities of how this couldn't have been a safety concern.

inner panes have no pressure to bear....changing it wud means hours of being grounded so generally will b done when overall service is done... — Manish P Gawde (@prince_man11) November 7, 2019

This is what the structure of an aircraft is like without the panelling. This gives the aircraft strength and allows pressurisation. The “window” you are referring to is there for ascetics, it looks nicer and hides insulation etc. There is no safety issue at all with the “window” pic.twitter.com/XzrCiKJXuJ — calamity (@calamit47974306) November 8, 2019

The whole lot of Non-aviators are spreading stupidity about d way aircraft systems work including that window in Q. Now media of diff country going to show Indian aviation in poor light. Thre r a lot of non-essential items in board like that transparent plastic cover. Guys Chill — Larry Bird (@LBirdy54) November 9, 2019

Eventually, SpiceJet responded to Hariharan's tweet saying the "crack was on the inner flexi pane" and the "purpose of the inner pane is to protect the window from scratches." SpiceJet also assured that the "inner pane doesn't carry structural pressurization loads." Regardless, the broken window was fixed on the same day, SpiceJet tweeted in response.

We would like to update you that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and was fixed the same day. The purpose of the inner pane is to protect the window from scratches. The inner pane doesn't carry structural pressurization loads. 1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 6, 2019

Would you have felt comfortable flying a plane with broken window glass, even if it is merely the inner pane? Share your thoughts with us.