In a shocking turn-of-events, singer Kailash Kher was attacked by miscreants during a concert. The incident happened while Kailash was performing at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. If reports are to be believed, two men threw water bottles at Kailash Kher demanding him to sing Kannada songs. The singer escaped without any injuries.

The Hampi Utsav started from January 27. Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, Anannya Bhath and Arman Mallik are some of the other singers performing at the event. Kailash Kher is a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri and several other awards. Kher is best known for his songs - Saiyaan, Teri Deewani, Toota Toota Ek Parinda, Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi, Jay Jaykara and many more.

When he decided to take his own life

While it all looks rosy and shiny for the terrific singer now, there was a time when Kailash had given up on life. The popular singer had gone through a tremendous loss and decided to end his life.

"I had bought a plot of land, thinking I'd get a lot of money from that business deal. My parents lived in a rented house, and after I bought the plot, I was very proud of myself. I thought to myself that I've bought my parents their home. But then the deal fell through, and I lost Rs 22 lakh in that deal," he told HT in an interview.

Kailash went on to add that he tried to end his life by jumping into a river but his friend jumped after him and saved him from doing the unthinkable. Kailash now feels that what he tried to do was a grave mistake and he shouldn't have given up on life like that.