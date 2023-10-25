Sana Raees Khan, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, is a renowned criminal defense attorney, notable for her role in defending Aryan Khan during the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case of 2021. However, her reputation has come under scrutiny once again. Actor and social media influencer Faizan Ansari has levelled serious accusations against Sana, labeling her as "fake" and a "criminal." According to Ansari, Sana allegedly used Aryan Khan's name to gain recognition.

In a recent media appearance, Faizan Ansari made bold claims, stating that Sana Raees Khan did not represent Aryan Khan in the narcotics case. Instead, he alleged that she was the legal counsel for an individual named Evin Sahu, who was also on the cruise ship when Mumbai Police apprehended Aryan Khan and his companions. Furthermore, Ansari asserted that Aryan Khan was represented in court by his own lawyer, Ali Kashif. Faizan Ansari accused Sana of capitalizing on her association with Aryan Khan to enhance her own fame.

With unambiguous candor, Ansari declared, "She calls herself a criminal lawyer, but she is a fraudster and a criminal. Forget fighting his case; she has never met Aryan or Shah Rukh Khan even in her dreams."

In response to these allegations, Sana Raees Khan is facing a defamation lawsuit of Rs 10 crore filed by Faizan Ansari. The lawsuit alleges that she misrepresented his name and the identity of his attorney, Ali Kashif, for her own benefit and falsely claimed to have represented Aryan Khan.

Faizan Ansari has taken his grievances further by filing a personal complaint against Sana with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He explained that, as no advocate was willing to take on his case, he opted to represent himself.

Sana Raees Khan's Involvement in Previous Controversy

Sana's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house has been marred by controversy since day one. Ashutosh J. Dubey, an attorney from the Bombay High Court, promptly lodged a complaint with the Bar Council of India, alleging a "violation of Bar Council rules" upon her entry.

Dubey deemed this a matter of "serious professional misconduct" and called for Sana Khan's disqualification from participating in the reality show.