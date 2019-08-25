Kate Middleton and Prince William are the definition of a poised Royal couple that has things figured out. They are graceful and look so in love.

However, things weren't always so picturesque, Kate Middleton and Prince William have had their ups and downs, especially in the early days of their relationship. Apparently, Kate Middleton might have realised the "awful burden" she would have had to take on after marrying Prince William, and decided to end the relationship with him in 2008, unearthed reports claim.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for about a decade now. And through the years, their relationship seems to have grown stronger.

A newly-resurfaced report however, suggests there might have been another reason behind their split.

Hello Magazine correspondent Judy Wade argued that Kate "might have realised the awful burden she would have taken on" after marrying her Prince.

The Royal couple broke up in 2007, which was widely publicized, the reason being, Prince William was not ready to settle down yet. And it looks like Kate didn't want to be a burden on him either. But the decision to stay apart didn't last for long. The pair got married in 2011 and have been together ever since.

In fact, recently they called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and showed the world that the Royals can travel commercial without trouble. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had come under fire for their hypocrisy after it was revealed that they travelled by private jet to Ibiza and Nice, France.