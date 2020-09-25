Amid the ongoing drug-related investigation in the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, many big names have come into the radar. After the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty, the 'Jalebi' starlet has revealed many names such as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and more.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh today where she made massive revelations about the drug racket going in Bollywood.

During the interrogation, Rakul has allegedly confessed that the drugs recovered from her house belonged to Rhea Chakraborty. As per the reports, the actress claimed that Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers.

Rakul Preet accepts being part 'Drug Chat' with Rhea

As per the media reports, NCB has revealed that Rakul has accepted being a part of 'Drug Chat' group but has denied any news of consuming it. NCB has reportedly shown her the chats where two were discussing the drugs and stash banned by the NCB, and Rakul has confessed her involvement in the discussion.

After been interrogated for hours by the NCB, Rakul ha finally returned to her residence. As per the sources, she might be called in if needed.

Along with Rakul, actress Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan are also under the radar for the consumption of banned narcotics. Deepika Padukone, who was shooting in Goa for her upcoming untitled project, came back to Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh, yesterday.

Ranveer has requested the officials to join Deepika in the interrogation with NCB as the actress is claimed to have anxiety issues and panic attacks under stress. Any official information of the same is yet to be released.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty Bail

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the beginning of this month. She filed her bail petition but it has been rejected and being sent to judicial custody till October 6.