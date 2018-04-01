A vehicle belonging to the Sacramento County Sheriffs Department was filmed driving into a protester at a Stephon Clark rally late on Saturday, March 31. Protesters gathered in Sacramento to stage a rally calling for justice for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by two Sacramento Police Department officers in his backyard on March 18. Clark was unarmed and holding a cell phone at the time of the shooting.
Shocking moment police cruiser hits woman at Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento
Apr 1, 2018 18:19 IST
Latest News