There were prior discussions on whether or not Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are going to keep Sussex Royal in their brands after stepping down as senior members of the Royal family. But a recent update from the spokesperson has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally dropping the word Sussex Royal from their brands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new charity organization was reportedly going to be named, Sussex Royal — the Charity Foundation. But now the spokesperson has made it clear that the Duke and the Duchess are not going to use the Royal branding.

As per a released statement from the spokesperson, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focusing on their plans to establish a new non-profit organization, which will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," according to a statement from the spokesperson, via People. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

In addition to this, the spokesperson also stated that the trademark applications that were previously filed have been removed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down:

There were several rumours in the past that Prince Harry wishes to start a new life with his American wife. There were several speculations that the couple will step down.

All those rumours and speculations became reality this week when it was announced that the 35-year-old Prince Harry and 38-year-old Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals in March. The agreement between the couple and Queen Elizabeth will put into effect starting March 31.

Following the start of the agreement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't longer hold any office at the Buckingham Palace. The spokesperson added that The Duke and Duchess will be spending time in both the United Kingdom and North America.