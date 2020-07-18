ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal. He has been taken to Raj Medicity in Imphal.

Arvind Kumar, 1992 Batch IPS officer of Manipur Cadre, currently ADG of Manipur Police, has shot himself. He is being operated upon. He was recently repatriated back to his Home cadre the Centre due to health reasons.

The news was confirmed by Imphal West SP K Meghachandra Singh, who is also present in the hospital. The reason for this drastic step yet unknown.

(To be updated)