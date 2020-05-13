Karan Johar has emphasised on the importance of a parent-child relationship since his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The opening scene talks about the love of a mother, while his movie Kabhi Khushi was solely based on the fact that 'It's all about loving your parents.'

Karan, who lost his father the filmmaker Yash Johar in 2004, was deeply attached to him and has taken forward his legacy of making blockbusters under the banner of Dharma Productions. Karan is a total 'Movie Buff' and is aware of the who's who of Bollywood but do you there was a time when Johar was ashamed being associated with a filmy family?

You read it right. While growing up, Karan used to hide the fact that he is a son of a Bollywood filmmaker named Yash Johar and lied about his dad's profession.

'I told people that my dad was a businessman'

At the chat show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat', which was hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh and Sajid Khan, Karan disclosed how he grew up in a locality where nobody used to watch Bollywood movies and he was ashamed that he hails from a filmy family.

He said, "I grew up in a snooty neighbourhood where nobody used to watch Hindi movies. They were not aware of many Bollywood stars. Our film 'Muqaddar Ka Faisla' was going to be released. Bahut bada worli me banner tha Yash Johar ka. So everybody said Is that your father? I said No, No, No, mine is a businessman." Karan as well as Farah Khan, and the hosts laughed as they recalled their childhood memories.

Muqaddar ka Sikandar was unable to create magic on the silver screen. Sharing a funny incident about the same, Karan said,"When my father said Chalo Hiroo, trial pe Jana hai movie (Muqaddar ka Sikandar) ke, logo ko bulana hai. She (Hiroo Johar) said there's no need. Let's just pray and let this film release because no one is going to watch this. Mr India ke saath release ho rahi hai, no body is going to watch this."

What changed Karan Johar's heart for filmmaking?

Karan revealed that he never used to tell people that his father was a filmmaker but then something happened that changed his perspective. "Mai Kehta nahi tha logo se because I used to be embarrassed, tab pehli bear mere senior Anil Thadani (Raveena Tandon's husband) tapped and said 'Hey! your dad made Agneepath or what?' and that was moment for me."

"I took a pause and then he said, 'What a film, What a film... All the boys are crazy about Agneepath. Vo cult hit hogayi this. Uske baad Maine socha ki main span pura angle basal lunga. Abhi from becoming a businessman's son, I became Agneepath's son..Ki mere papa be Angneepath banayi hai,'" added Karan, as he chuckled.

Karan Johar has beautifully taken forward the filmmaking legacy of his father over the years. He has been spotted showering love over his parents on several occasions.

Karan, who himself is a father of two little munchkins Roohi and Yash, has been entertaining the fans with his hilarious 'Lockdown with the Johars' videos. Have a look: