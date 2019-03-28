Trust Kangana Ranaut to call out everything that's been going wrong in the industry, and she wouldn't mince a word. Fighting a lone battle against nepotism the unfair practices in the industry, Kangana has been the torchbearer against nepotism, pay parity, me too, gender bias and many other social malpractices.

Though Kangana might seem like the boss lady now, who has emerged successful by going through a lot of trials and tribulations at a young age, the fact remains that just like many of us, Kangana too was a naive kid lost in the journey of trying to establish herself in the industry. Controversies might have troubled her, but certainly hasn't been able to break her down.

Talking about how she had almost shot for soft porn, the diva recalled an incident on the show a Sit With Hitlist. Kangana recalled that Pahlaj Nihalani had once offered her a film called – I Love You Boss. Prior to the shoot of the film, for a photoshoot, Kangana was given a satin robe to wear without any undergarments or tapes and she was asked to pose her legs out of that thin, silky dress. Kangana said, "I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this."

Kangana further stated that though she went through the entire photoshoot, she had made up her mind not to shoot for the film and thus ran away. She also changed her number so that those people couldn't contact her somehow. It was around the same time that she auditioned for Gangster and got the part.

However, Kangana says that if she got into the kind of troubles she got into, they were only because she was not taking charge of her life properly and was letting things happen.

Well, that was quite a revelation, wasn't it?