Acclaimed American singer Halsey recently revealed some shocking details about her early days as an artist. As per the New Jersey-born songwriter, there was a time when she considered having sex with strangers when things were not going her way.

Entertainment is a cruel field as every day, hundreds and thousands of artists come to the big town to make a name for themselves. As it usually turns out, only a handful of them makes it to the top. The struggling days are tough and sometimes people have to take some drastic steps in their life just so they can manage basic amenities of day-to-day life. The 24-year-old Halsey recently revealed her own experiences as a teenager and how she struggled for food and a safe place to stay.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley N. Frangipane, once revealed that when she was only 19 years old, her parents asked her to leave their place after she decided to quit community college. Halsey was recently honored at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend's Place in Hollywood. During her speech, the Grammy-nominated singer talked about the desperate measures she was about to take when she was a mere teenager.

"When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," Halsey said via E! News.

During the emotional speech, Halsey recalled about her days as a teenager and stated that the circumstances rose in front of her were not because she did something terrible or she was not loved by her parents. As per Halsey, her parents loved her very much but what caused all the problems during those early days were a "series of unfortunate circumstances" that led her to come to that position.

She further talked about how she met Capitol Music Group's Jeremy Vuernick and meeting him has changed her life completely. She recalled the day when she first met him and as per her, she had crazy hair and had only one demo with herself. During her meeting with Jeremy, she was carrying a duffel bag and when he enquired about it, she simply stated that the bag is her house.

Halsey later got recognition worldwide when she was featured as a vocalist on The Chainsmokers' single, "Closer." She has also collaborated with several other known artists.