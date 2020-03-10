It seems that coronavirus is not only infecting people with an infection, which has no treatment presently, but it is also attacking the mindset of some, who are probably unaware of how the virus infects. Coronavirus is hitting a new low with people from the North-Eastern states being termed as 'coronavirus'.

It was recently reported that two girl students were attacked by six men in Kamla Nagar area in New Delhi, near Delhi University, calling them 'Coronavirus' after they threw water balloons at the girls. The girls were reportedly from a North-Eastern state.

Disgraceful act

According to the girl students, the men threw balloons at them aiming at their private parts and called them 'coronavirus' after the girls removed their masks. The girls went to Indra Vihar at a friend's place and called up the Northeast Helpline to report the matter. One of the students said, "The operator on the phone told us that a PCR van would be sent to our location soon."

The police officials who reached the spot told the girls that they should have called the Roop Nagar police station as the area is under their jurisdiction. The victims gave them an application for the SHO and they later visited the concerned police station.

Recounting their visit to the police station, one of the girls said, "Their first priority wasn't to comfort me. They saw my features and asked if I understood Hindi."

Similar cases

This is not the first time when a North Eastern student has been called 'coronavirus'. Last month, students studying at Kirori Mal College from DU were called 'coronavirus' by a group of students from the same college.

Another engineering student studying at Manipal Institute of Technology stated that even he was told that since coronavirus was first reported in China; everyone belonging to China and surrounding areas were being thought to have coronavirus infection.

The social media has numerous narrations of similar experiences since the time coronavirus cases have been reported from China and other countries.

Coronavirus seems to be affecting the human race in more than just one way.