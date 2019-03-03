While fans of Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz may still be heartbroken with the news of the show starring Nakuul Mehta going off air, here's another sad news.

According to reports, the Star Plus channel is contemplating ending Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM) as well. It has been going strong for the past five years and the leads Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and their jodi became viewers' favourite earning them massive fanbase.

When Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was asked about the same, she told IWMBuzz, "We don't have official information about the show going off, but yes have heard rumours."

Besides Ishqbaaaz and YHM, rumour has it that Krishna Chali London may also get plugged off the channel.

Apparently, the reason behind many Star Plus shows going off air is that the channel is planning to scrape of all shows that are not doing well on the TRP charts and introduce new shows with fresh faces.

It is still not known if Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off air or not. Although over time, the show has lost its charm, given its huge popularity and ardent fanbase, the makers might consider giving the show a makeover.

Meanwhile, Ishqbaaaz lead actor Nakuul, who is seen as Shivaansh on the show, has shared an emotional post as the show ends. Expressing his gratitude to everyone who was part of the show and the audience, Nakuul wrote on his social media page that he along with all members of Ishqbaaaz gave their everything to the show. Although there were good as well as bad days, they all loved playing their parts.