It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are high net worth individuals, making more money in a year than some do in a lifetime. However, between the two there is quite a difference when it comes to their commercial value.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth

Let's begin with King Khan himself, Shah Rukh Khan. The man has won numerous awards, acted in more than 80 films and has had quite the career. In 2020, the actor is worth over Rs 5100 crores (estimate) according to a recent report. This doesn't just make him one of the richest actors in the country, but in the world as well.

Well, there are many factors that lead to this valuation. The actor gets an average movie payment of nearly Rs 80 crore. His brand endorsement fees are Rs 22 crore and his personal investments are valued at nearly Rs 930 crore. What's more the actor owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crores. Income-wise the actor does really well paying an income tax of nearly Rs 78 crore according to a recent report.

Salman Khan's net worth

The other Khan ruling the hearts and the box office in India is Salman Khan. He too has made numerous investments and has plenty of brand endorsements to his name. The actor now has a whopping net worth of Rs I861 crores.

The actor like Shah Rukh Khan has made investments in property coming to a value of Rs 114 crore, and his charge per movie comes up to Rs 70 to 75 crore. The actor charges Rs 6 crore for brand endorsements and unlike Shah Rukh Khan he gets Rs 6 crore per TV appearance.

These two actors have clearly proved themselves over time! But, King Khan, Shah Rukh wins this round hands down. Even though the actor has not appeared in a movie in the last year or so, he still has the highest valuation in Bollywood. That's the dream, isn't it?