The audio launch function of Bigil apparently turned out to be a successful event, but for a section of Vijay fans it turned out to be a nightmare. A few shocking videos on social media have surfaced where people have alleged that they were denied entry despite having original passes.

In the clips doing rounds on social media sites, the fans have vented out their anguish at the makers for "poorly managing" the event. In one such video, a person claims, "In a venue which has the seating capacity of 10,000 people, they sold 20,000 tickets. And people, who have come from far places and different parts of Tamil Nadu, were not allowed to enter the venue,"

Another fan alleges that such situation arose because of fake passes. "While those who had fake tickets watched the audio launch function, the ones who had the original passes were not allowed. The ticket collectors were blindly allowing the people with the tickets without verifying whether it is original or fake. The production house is answerable to the fans of Vijay," a furious fan explains his story.

There are also allegations of the cops resorting to lathi charge to control the crowd.

In another such clip, a fan claims to have come to watch the show from the neighbouring state and disappointed for not getting entry to watch the audio launch function. "I have come from Kerala to get a glimpse of Vijay. We are hurt and controlling our anguish only because of the love and respect towards Thalapathy,"

The audio launch function was held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday, 19 September. Except for the film's leading lady Nayanthara, most of the cast and crew from the movie attended the function.