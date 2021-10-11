An old video of Amitabh Bachchan refusing to share his prize money with son Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral. The video is of the time when Abhishek Bachchan was playing the host on Kaun Banega Crorepati and Amitabh Bachchan was on the hot seat. It was then that Amitabh had refused to share his prize money with Jr Bachchan.

Abhishek introduced his father. He said, "Mere saamne baithe hai Mumbai se aaye Shri Amitabh Bachchan (Sitting in front of me is Mr Amitabh Bachchan from Mumbai). Abhishek further added that the person on the hot seat is an actor and has worked in films across different languages. He added that singing and working were his hobbies and if he were to win a huge amount on the show, he would give it to his son.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly said, "Says who?" To this, Abhishek reminded Big B how it was him who taught him, "what is mine is yours". To this, Amitabh said, "But today, what is mine, isn't going to be yours because that's mine." This left everyone in splits including Abhishek and the audience members. Abhishek Bachchan has been a guest on the show many times.

After Aryan episode, Abhishek Bachchan's name is making rounds on social media as the gentle son a successful father can have. Several comparisons have been floating around for the first showing Abhishek Bachchan in his own typical and gentle manner that rarely bestows the star sons in Bollywood industry.