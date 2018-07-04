A sting operation video went viral showing a man who studied only up to 8th standard running a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli and operating on a patient. The video also revealed a compounder of the hospital giving anaesthesia to the patient. The owner, Nardev Singh has earlier been involved in a controversy surrounding his hospital. The hospital is said to have been sealed thrice before this incident, locals claim that due to his political connections, the hospital continues to run. A CD of the video was anonymously sent to the Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) who will look into the matter. The ACMO and his team were not allowed to enter the operation theatre during the investigation.