In a tragic news, Rahul Koli, child actor of Chhello Show passed away. The 15-year old boy passed away on October 2 after a long battle with leukemia. Koli was one of the six child actors who lifted the film on their shoulders. Chhello Show or The Last Film Show is India's official entry to 95th Academy Awards.

Fought a long battle

Rahul had been suffering from leukemia for the last four months. His father spoke about the day he passed away. "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals," he told TOI.

The poor condition of family

Rahul's father added that he was admitted in Ahmedabad. His expensive treatment made them sell their rickshaw but once the team realised what had happened, they got their rickshaw back. "We are poor, but Rahul's dream meant everything for us. We had to sell our rickshaw for Rahul's treatment, but when the film crew realized they got the rickshaw back for us," his father further added.

Rahul's untimely death has left another void in the film industry which has lost many gems this year.