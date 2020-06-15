In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a landlord fired multiple shots in the air after a tenant failed to pay rent in the Chikkodi area of Belgaum district. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, June 14.

The person was later taken into police custody and the Chikkodi police have registered an FIR following a complaint.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering massive outrage. In the viral video, a man, in a white kurta and a gun in his hand, can be seen firing shots, while shouting at the top of his voice.

In a bid to threaten the tenant and recover Rs 2,500 rent money that was due, on Sunday night at around 10.30 pm, the owner of the house, identified as Nooor Ahmad Shapurkar, entered the compound holding a gun in his hand.

The tenant, identified as Rohini Deekshit, was unable to pay monthly rent due to which the owner had earlier asked the family to leave the place keeping the advance money for himself as against non-payment of rent, reports The Times of India.

Earlier in March, a senior minister in Karnataka said that landlords cannot collect rent from tenants during the lockdown. R Ashoka, revenue minister in the government of Karnataka said action will be initiated against house owners if they demand rent from tenants or force them to vacate the property due to non-payment.