In the last couple of years, e-commerce has taken off exponentially and there is no dearth of businesses that are trying to make a quick buck selling commonplace items. However, there is a company that is focusing on exceptional products that are loved by the younger demographic – ShopValley. Unlike plain jewellery that is available everywhere on the internet, ShopValley started and grew its business by using unique materials to make accessories that glow in the dark.

What is ShopValley?

It is a trending ecommerce store that was built from the ground up by two young entrepreneurs - Shivansh Sharma and Sumit Rajput. The start-up was founded in October of 2017 and since then, it has only been growing exponentially. The store is predominantly focused on unique accessories and jewellery items. For a fashionista and jewellery lover, the enterprise has quite a wide range of items that are one-of-a-kind and stand out and entice customers.

ShopValley gained its massive fan following by using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. By using targeted marketing tactics, the store has emerged as one of the most popular jewellery and accessory stores in the country.

ShopValley Growth and Sales

ShopValley gained the majority of its customers with the help of advertisements pushed towards a targeted user base. These ads led to an exponential spike in the sale of products available on the e-commerce store. To demonstrate the scope of ShopValley's growth, here are a few numbers: the enterprise is shipping out 200 orders every day, and over the last two years, they have sent out over 100,000 orders.

The strategy behind ShopValley's explosive growth is simple – the platform is making products which fascinate the younger generation and are actually in demand in the market. Some examples of these are – keychains with cool quotes on them, trendy bracelets, and necklaces that emit an eerie glow when it is dark.

Challenges Faced by ShopValley

The first challenge faced by ShopValley was the same as that faced by every new company – how to establish trust with its user base? To ensure that their existing keep returning to buy more from them, the two young co-founders ensured that the quality of their products and services are impeccable. It is not a surprise, then, that they have managed to establish a loyal customer base that keeps returning to ShopValley to buy more.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.