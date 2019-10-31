India is considered as a home to one of the biggest film industries of the world and has a huge movie-loving audience. Every individual is smitten by this world of lights, camera and action. Establishing and making a mark in Bollywood is not everyone's cup of tea. Apart from rigorous hard work, it is important to have connections with the top names from the industry. Shivam Gupta is exceptional who made his entry in the industry without anyone's support. He is a casting director who hails from Agra. Having a dream of making it big in Bollywood, he absconded from his home writing a note to their family. Later, he moved to New Delhi at his sister's place who supported him in the hardest times and advised him to join the theatre. He wanted to become an actor but one of his friends, Rajkumar Sharma offered him the job of casting for Rs 2000 after which he worked as a casting director for many TV shows, advertisements and short films.

To become a casting director, he moved to Mumbai in 2015 and within 3 days, his friend and actress Sanya Bansal helped him get work. He started working with Harry Parmar as a casting assistant for a TV show. Harry played an integral role in his life as he helped him bag the film 'Ki & Ka' as a casting assistant and later he recommended Shivam to Prashant Singh with whom he did films like 'Trapped' and 'Daddy'. Moreover, he considers 'Daddy' as the closest film to his heart. While speaking exclusively to us, he said, "It changed my perspective towards casting altogether. It made me go beyond my limits and re-discover the act of casting. I remember we spent weeks in the slums of Dharavi looking not just for actors but real-life characters. It was challenging but also most rewarding."

Besides this, Gupta considers Gautam Kishanchandani as an important person in his journey who approached him for the film 'Salute', a Rakesh Sharma biopic. However, the film did not get completed but the process of working with Kishanchandani taught him many things about casting.

Later, Shivam worked with him in 'Sacred Games' season 2 as a casting head. Currently, the young man has started his own firm, Shivam Gupta Casting Company and is putting in his best efforts to discover the best talent in the Indian cinema. On the work front, he is currently working on Savitribai Phule biopic and some short films which are produced by Sikhya entertainment and will be premiered on Flipkart. There has been consistent progress in Gupta's work and we hope that his company sets a new benchmark in Bollywood.

