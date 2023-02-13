Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took home the glamorous trophy, cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bagged the third spot, Archana Gautam was voted out at the fourth spot, and Shalin Bhanot left the house being in the fifth position.

Despite showing disinterest in the game, MC Stan's unexpected win has shocked a certain section of the Bigg Boss fans who were rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. While some of them thought Priyanka was the most deserving winner of the show, many wanted Shiv to win the trophy.

As soon as MC Stan was announced as the winner, many people started slamming the makers and called them biased for the decision. However, this is not the first time when Bigg Boss fans are unhappy with the winner of the show. Let's have a look at some of the previous runners-up or contestants from other Bigg Boss seasons whom fans felt should have won the trophy.

Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, while Tejasswi Prakash bagged the winner's trophy. Despite his prior stint in Bigg Boss OTT and his intelligent game plan had failed to win the title of the season. A lot of people did root for his win against Tejasswi as they thought he was more deserving than the actress.

S Sreesanth from Bigg Boss 12

Dipika Kakkar won the trophy of Bigg Boss 12, while S Sreesanth became the runner-up for the season. A lot of people felt that Dipika didn't deserve the trophy as she had been surviving the game only because of Sreesanth's support. The BB fans thought that Sreesanth should have won Bigg Boss 12.

Hina Khan from Bigg Boss 11

Hina Khan was the runner-up of Season 11 of Bigg Boss, while Shilpa Shinde went on to win BB11. Though many people hated Hina, many people loved her for her brilliant performance on the show and thought that she deserved to win the show.

Bani VJ from Bigg Boss 10

Manveer Gurjar, who was from the team of common man, had lifted the winner's trophy, while Bani J became the runner-up. A lot of fans felt that Bani VJ was the most deserving and had full potential to become the winner of Bigg Boss 10. However, the trophy went to Manveer and fans were left unhappy at the end of grand finale.

Karishma Tanna from Bigg Boss 8

Gautam Gulati had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8, while Karishma Tanna became the runner-up of that season. Though many thought that Gautam had played well and he deserved it, a majority of the fans were in favour of Karishma Tanna for the win and blamed the makers for being biased.