After Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray filed his nomination from Worli constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday, supporters of the party MLA Ashok Patil held late-night protests outside party Chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.

"We can't believe he's not being given a ticket. He has always been there for us. We want justice, and Uddhav ji and Aditya ji will do justice" supporters of Patil were quoted as saying by ANI.

"It is hard to believe that a man who worked for us effortlessly was denied a ticket," said party worker Tattaram Dharma Palekar.

However, Palekar said he has full faith in Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya in doing justice to their demands and give Patil the ticket.

"Every person works with dedication in Shiv Sena. Whatever decision will be taken by him, we will follow it" he said.

Patil is the MLA from Bhandup and has served Chairman of Mumbai's transport service - Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

According to experts, Shiv Sena has been trying to promote Aaditya as the chief minister candidate in the hopes that the NDA returns to power in the assembly polls that are scheduled to take place next month.

Last week, Uddhav stated that he had made a "promise" to his father Bal Thackeray to have a "Shiv Sainik" (party worker) as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Latest reports revealed that Aditya Thackeray's declared movable assets are worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 4.67 crore.