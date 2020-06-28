Sushant Singh Rajput's death has become a public spectacle, a highly debated one. Many have added their two cents to their debate, from actors, directors, to politicians to netizens. This is not an industry issue anymore, and it's definitely not one that has been handled sensitively either.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, made some shocking claims in his editorial in the Saamna and argued that the actor was not 'murdered'. He also went on to talk about an experience of casting the actor and claimed that he was 'mentally unstable'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the nation heartbroken. It brought many issues boiling, which still remain largely unresolved. The issue of nepotism in Bollywood has led to huge debates both online and offline. Now, a full-fledged investigation has been launched into Sushant's death to assess the cause for suicide, since the actor didn't leave a suicide note in passing.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, added his piece to the debate on Sunday morning in an editorial for Saamna. In it, he made some comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's death which haven't been seen in good taste.

The editorial alleges that the media had reported of Sushant's death in a 'festive' nature and that the actor wasn't 'murdered', he said that the commentary and debate must end, lest we send Sushant's 'soul into depression.' Raut also said that compared to Sushant's suicide is being 'celebrated' while Pune's Rajesh Shinde's file was closed by the Police by virtue of being 'poor'.

Raut spoke about how the actor had chosen to end his life saying that he was in isolation, that his 'mental state was not good' and that it 'exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood'. He further went on to talk about how for the Bal Thackeray biopic they were shortlisting actors for the role of George Fernandes, "We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor his mental state is not good right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set, that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career."

Raut said only talent can lead to one's success, he said that Sushant's financial situation was not bad and that it was 'failure' which led him to the tipping point. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has become the most highly speculated death in recent times.